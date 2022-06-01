The unbeaten ones, the reigning champions, the newcomers and the experienced ones.

Eleven teams are down to four as Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, London Pulse and Team Bath prepare to face off in the semi-finals of the Netball Superleague on Friday.

So how did they get here? Who should you be looking out for? And which two will make it to the Grand Final on Sunday at London's Copper Box?

Here is everything you need to know about finals weekend.

Last season's semi-finals and the Grand Final all took place at the Copper Box because of covid restrictions, but this year sees the return of a home semi-final for the teams who finished first and second in the league, giving Thunder and Lightning the advantage of a home crowd on Friday.

The final takes place two days later when all four teams will travel to the Copper Box - the two semi-final winners will compete for the coveted Superleague trophy at 16:00 BST while the two losing sides will face off in the third-place play-off at 14:15 BST.

Manchester Thunder v Team Bath

Thunder come into their semi-final, which will take place at Belle Vue at 18:30 BST, against fourth-place Bath on the back of a perfect league record having won all 20 of their league fixtures.

They have scored more than 70 goals on 11 occasions and set the record for most goals scored in one game - only to then break the record again a week later. They have won 10 of their games by at least 20 goals and wrapped up their position in the semi-final with six games to go.

Even in games where their performances have been less dominant, they have still come out on top - such is the strength and dynamism of the group.

Star player: It is difficult to single out just one Thunder player but with Bath's solid defensive record it will take a firing Thunder mid-court to break down those walls - a mid-court that England Rose Natalie Metcalf has been integral to since her arrival this season. Metcalf has set up 357 of Thunder's goals and linked attack with defence superbly.

Bath have had an inconsistent season and struggled at times with injuries and covid outbreaks.

Serena Guthrie announced her retirement from netball at the beginning of the season while Eboni Usoro-Brown moved to Queensland Firebirds for the 2022 season. With Kim Borger and Rachel Shaw also stepping away at the end of the season we will likely see a very different Bath side next season.

The Somerset side have struggled against the sides around them with their only victory against any of their fellow semi-finalists coming against Pulse. They also suffered disappointing losses against Leeds Rhinos and Wasps.

That said, they have reached the semi-final for their sixth consecutive season and the five-time champions have shown their experience to get here - securing their spot with two games to go. With pressure and expectation to progress focussed on Thunder, Bath have the freedom to just play.

Star player: Without experienced heads Guthrie and Usoro-Brown, Layla Guscoth has stepped up to become a key presence in the Bath side, proving why she is England's first-choice goal defence by helping to guide her team to the second-best defensive record in the league. Expect her to give Thunder's prolific attack end a hard time.

Loughborough Lightning v London Pulse

With Thunder dominating so heavily Lightning have gone somewhat under the radar this season, but last season's champions are not to be ruled out with their only losses coming against Thunder.

Lightning will host Pulse at the Sir David Wallace Arena on Friday at 20:00 BST.

New coach Victoria Burgess, who took over from Sara Francis-Bayman this season, has had to do without key mid-courter Natalie Panagarry for much of the season because of injury, but Lightning have barely stumbled in the defence of their crown.

It is just unfortunate for them that they have been consistently solid in a season where Thunder have been consistently superb.

Star player: In the absence of Panagarry, Hannah Joseph has stepped up to the mark for Lightning, setting up more goals than any other player in the league with 414 circle feeds. She has also kept a cool head to settle the young players to whom Lightning have given increasing game time.

Featuring in their first ever semi-final, from the outside it may seem like Pulse are the surprise outfit of the season - they have only been in the league since 2019 and finished bottom that season and only improved to an eighth-place finish last season.

However, the side have been building up to something special for a while and under head coach Sam Bird have found a rhythm this season that has worked.

They even managed to raise their level to shake off experienced teams and cement their position in third, well clear of the scrap for fourth place.

Make no mistake, it will be a tough game for the London side against Lightning, but Pulse are one of the few sides who have managed to rattle Thunder and will take confidence from how far they have progressed in such a short period of time.

Star player: Young defender Funmi Fadoju has produced some stellar performances this season - her presence in the circle means she has won the ball back from deflections 103 times, more than anyone else in the league. She is also one of the league's top interceptors and her consistent strength in defence has planted her firmly on England head coach Jess Thirlby's radar.