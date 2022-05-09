Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sirens' victory over Mavericks was their fifth of the season, having managed 10 last campaign

Strathclyde Sirens derailed Saracens Mavericks' hopes of securing a semi-final spot with a hard fought 57-50 win in round 17 of the Netball Superleague.

Loughborough Lightning continued their winning run with a 52-46 victory over Team Bath.

Manchester Thunder were once again in merciless form, beating Leeds Rhinos 84-49.

A last-gasp winner from Rhinos' Sigi Burger had secured a 49-48 victory over Surrey Storm two days earlier.

Sirens' triumph was their first in five games and Mavericks' fourth loss on the spin.

The London side will turn to their double game week in the next round to try to salvage some points and a place in the top four, but with two tough opponents in fellow top-four contenders Storm and runaway leaders Thunder, it will be a difficult task for Kat Ratnapala's side.

Celtic Dragons overcame their nearest rivals at the bottom of the table, beating Severn Stars 57-51 to earn their second win of the campaign, both of which have come against Stars.

They followed up with an agonisingly close game against Wasps, where the two-time champions managed to rack up a last-second goal against the Welsh outfit to emerge 46-45 winners.

How do things stand?

Most franchises have just three games left to play of the regular season as they pursue the two semi-final spots still to be decided.

There is still hope for Bath, Mavericks, Storm and possibly even last year's semi-finalists Rhinos if other teams slip up, while London Pulse, who did not play this week, seem to be secure in third with four games remaining.

Bath currently occupy the fourth spot but, should Mavericks win their game in hand, they will draw level on points, separated only by goal difference.

But Mavericks have made things difficult for themselves - losing to Sirens, a game they should be winning - and they face what is arguably the toughest final run of the contenders with games against Storm, Thunder, Rhinos and Bath.

Conceding a last-second goal to Rhinos on Friday to miss out on three points is a hammer blow to Storm's bid and a major boost to their Yorkshire-based opponents, who have struggled for consistency all season but could string a late run together to challenge for fourth.

Bath have struggled with injuries and their squad has, at times, been ravaged by Covid, leading to inconsistency and some shock results, but their experience in reaching every semi-final stage since 2016 could be enough to see them over the line.

Upcoming Superleague fixtures London Pulse Team Bath Saracens Mavericks Surrey Storm Leeds Rhinos Strathclyde Sirens Celtic Dragons Surrey Storm Saracens Mavericks Severn Stars Surrey Storm Wasps Manchester Thunder London Pulse Saracens Mavericks Manchester Thunder Saracens Mavericks Leeds Rhinos Celtic Dragons London Pulse Leeds Rhinos Team Bath

Results

Round 17

Friday, 6 May

Leeds Rhinos 49-48 Surrey Storm

Saturday, 7 May

Celtic Dragons 57-51 Severn Stars

Sunday, 8 May

Strathclyde Sirens 57-50 Saracens Mavericks

Leeds Rhinos 49-84 Manchester Thunder

Monday, 9 May

Loughborough Lightning 52-46 Team Bath

Celtic Dragons 45-46 Wasps