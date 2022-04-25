Last updated on .From the section Netball

Bath have won all 10 of their meetings with Stars

Team Bath and London Pulse both secured vital wins as the race for a semi-final place continues.

Bath ran out 50-40 winners on Saturday against Severn Stars, while Pulse beat Celtic Dragons 52-49 in a tight game.

Saracens Mavericks dropped out of the top four, having not played in round 15.

Leaders Manchester Thunder broke the record for most goals scored in a Superleague game when they smashed Wasps 88-57.

Thunder, who have already secured their semi-final spot, showed why they are unbeaten this season with their fast and dynamic style of play as Eleanor Cardwell put up an impressive 48 goals.

Unlike the contests of old where they would fight it out in semi-finals or Grand Finals - Thunder beat Wasps for the 2019 title, while Wasps beat them in the 2017 semis before going on to lift the trophy - Thunder were ruthless. They stamped out any hope of a close game in the third quarter with a 14-goal advantage.

Wasps have been on a downward trajectory in recent weeks and, after defeat to bottom side Severn Stars in round 14, head coach Mel Mansfield said she felt "let down" by her team.

In their second game of round 15, Mansfield - who will leave Wasps at the end of the season - saw her side come back from two goals down in the third quarter to seal a much-needed 57-52 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

After a run of five straight defeats, she said they "needed that win" after a "rough run".

Bath moved into fourth - separated from Mavericks, who they face next week, on goal difference - with their victory over Stars.

Third-placed Pulse's victory over Dragons on Monday put a six-point gap between them and their semi-final rivals.

Elsewhere, second-placed Loughborough Lightning saw out a close game with Strathclyde Sirens to win 52-46 and record their fifth consecutive win.

Results

Round 15

Saturday, 23 April

Team Bath 50-40 Severn Stars

Loughborough Lightning 52-46 Strathclyde Sirens

Wasps 57-88 Manchester Thunder

Sunday, 24 April

Wasps 57-52 Leeds Rhinos

Monday, 25 April

Celtic Dragons 49-52 London Pulse