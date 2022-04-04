Last updated on .From the section Netball

Pulse's two losses to Lightning are their two heaviest defeats of the season so far

Loughborough Lightning won both their games in round 11 to close the gap on league leaders Manchester Thunder to three points.

Thunder had edged out Celtic Dragons 59-50 in an anxious encounter to make it 11 wins from 11 as they set the pace at the top.

Team Bath earned a much-needed confidence boost with a 57-40 victory over Strathclyde Sirens.

Saracens Mavericks and Surrey Storm also secured impressive victories.

Lightning began the weekend with a comfortable 64-44 win over London Pulse, whose performances this season have put them safely inside the top four.

But a blistering start from Lightning proved the difference between the two sides.

They followed that with a 62-54 victory over Leeds Rhinos - a game which should have been played on the opening weekend, but was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Rhinos camp.

Thunder struggled to settle in a scrappy game against Dragons as head coach Karen Greig rang the changes throughout to get her side over the line.

Storm continued to impress, recording their fourth successive victory - a 68-52 win over Severn Stars, with star shooter Proscovia Peace scoring 45. It took her season's tally to 476, the second highest behind Lightning's Mary Cholhok.

Mavericks, who had lost four of their last five games, benefitted from their unexpected rest last week after their game against Bath was postponed.

They cruised to a comfortable victory over Wasps, with sisters Sasha and Kadeen Corbin combining seamlessly in attack.

Bath, who have lost their last two matches, returned to winning ways and secured a much-needed three points as the race for a place in the top-four gets more crowded.

Fixtures & results

Round 11

Saturday, 2 April

London Pulse 44-64 Loughborough Lightning

Strathclyde Sirens 40-57 Team Bath

Celtic Dragons 50-59 Manchester Thunder

Sunday, 3 April

Surrey Storm 68-52 Severn Stars

Monday, 4 April

Saracens Mavericks 62-43 Wasps

Loughborough Lightning 62-54 Leeds Rhinos