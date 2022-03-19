Defending champions Lightning were without injured captain Natalie Panagarry

Loughborough Lightning stayed three points behind Superleague leaders Manchester Thunder with a game in hand after beating Severn Stars 70-56.

Wasps inflicted a shock 62-50 defeat on Team Bath, their fifth loss of the season.

Leeds Rhinos edged a tight 53-51 game with Saracens Mavericks, and Strathclyde Sirens beat Celtic Dragons 51-41.

Manchester Thunder defeated London Pulse 51-48.

Rhinos got off to a fast start against Mavericks, racing out to a six-goal lead, but Mavericks fought their way back into the game and scores were level at 47-47 with four minutes to go, but Rhinos managed to hold their nerve and edge out the win.

After a bright start to their campaign with four consecutive wins, Mavericks have won just one game in their past five and head coach Kat Ratnapala said her side "can't start and finish quarters in the way we do at the moment".

Mavericks had looked like challenging for a top-four spot but recent form has left them looking over their shoulder.

"We are competing but we just can't continue the momentum - it's back to the drawing board. I don't know what's going on but we will find out," Ratnapala added.

Bath continue to struggle

Bath have struggled all season with consistency, been unable to record back-to-back wins, dropped out of the top four and could struggle to get back on track with the quality of the teams around them.

In Saturday's loss to Wasps, who have only won two games so far this season, the Somerset-based side were without key players Tash Pavelin, Layla Guscoth and captain Imogen Allison because of Covid and struggled to assert themselves throughout the game.

Combined with the news that mid-court engine Serena Guthrie is pregnant and will subsequently retire, Bath have had to turn to less experienced players to fill the gaps and have been unable to gather any of the momentum they had last campaign when they reached the Grand Final.

While they do seem to have been affected by injuries and Covid for much of the season, their current form could leave them stranded in mid-table with games to make up the ground running out fast.

Wasps face Surrey Storm on Monday.

Almond reaches 200 appearances

Thunder's defensive stalwart Kerry Almond made her 200th appearance in the black and yellow dress in Saturday's win against Pulse.

The goal keeper announced that she would be retiring after Thunder won the Superleague title in 2019, but returned for Thunder in 2021 when Malawian defender Loreen Ngwira withdrew from signing for the Manchester franchise.

The 36-year-old slipped straight back into her role at the club where she has won three Superleague titles and spent 13 seasons, and tops Thunder's list for most turnovers and most interceptions this season.

Almond may decide to retire at the end of the season but continues to feature in every game for Thunder, and is still one of the most prolific defenders in the league.

Fixtures & results

Round nine

Friday, 18 March

Strathclyde Sirens 51-41 Celtic Dragons

Saturday, 19 March

Saracens Mavericks 51-53 Leeds Rhinos

Manchester Thunder 51-48 London Pulse

Severn Stars 56-70 Loughborough Lightning

Wasps 62-50 Team Bath

Monday, 21 March

Surrey Storm v Wasps