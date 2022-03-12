Thunder have won all three of their previous meetings with Rhinos

Manchester Thunder thrashed Leeds Rhinos 69-45 at Manchester's AO Arena on a double-header weekend in the netball Superleague.

Rhinos won their first match of the weekend against Severn Stars, but a first-half capitulation left them chasing an unrealistic target.

"We came out of the blocks like a steam train," said Thunder head coach Karen Greig.

"We're forever striving for more, and there's more in the tank."

Thunder were cheered on by a raucous partisan crowd as the first northern derby of the season was played at the arena in Manchester, a larger venue than Thunder's usual home court of Belle Vue.

Rhinos were dealt an early blow when wing defence Emily Hollingworth hobbled off the court with what looked like a nasty knee injury in the opening quarter, but Thunder had managed to race to a 21-8 lead.

With just 15 minutes gone and a mountain to climb, Rhinos slipped further, scoring one goal in the first five minutes of the second quarter as Thunder's ruthless streak continued.

Thunder, who defeated Rhinos in last season's third-place play-off match in their last meeting, continued to rack up the goals and finished the third period with an impressive 22-goal lead, with Rhinos' hopes of a fifth win of the season slipping away.

Thunder were unable to claim a fifth 70-goal win of the season, despite having two minutes to score the goals to meet the milestone, but the gap had already been drawn out too far from the first quarter for Rhinos to chase.

"Defensively we were excellent in the first quarter and clinical to goal which was pleasing," Greig said.

"It was impressive that we put 69 goals on the board. If we can score loads of goals that's what we want to do, but we've got to look at how we finish matches.

"We had a tough window where we had four games away from home in 11 days, and that was hard on the body and mind. The players have come through it really well, had each other's backs and made sure they recovered well.

"We've got Pulse next week who will pose different questions again, and then we'll be doing our homework going into Lightning the week after."

Thunder and Lightning remain the only two unbeaten sides in the league and will face each other on 19 March.

Rhinos had already recorded a close 53-49 victory on Friday over bottom-of-the-league Stars, and there were also wins for London Pulse, Saracens Mavericks and Wasps.

Round-eight matches begin on Sunday with Mavericks against Surrey Storm.

Wins for Mavericks, Wasps & Pulse

Mavericks, who won their first four games, bounced back from losing two consecutive matches to win a close encounter against Strathclyde Sirens 48-45 and hold on to their place inside the top four.

Wasps, who have struggled this season, got their second win of the campaign with a 60-37 victory over Celtic Dragons, who won their first game last week against Stars, and climb to seventh.

Pulse came out on top in a battle with Surrey Storm to win 56-50 and keep their place in the top four.

Guthrie out, so who could be in?

With the news this week that England Roses captain Serena Guthrie is pregnant and will be retiring, this was the first opportunity for players to put themselves in the frame to impress head coach Jess Thirlby and fill Guthrie's shoes in the 12-player Commonwealth Games squad.

It will be tough for Thirlby to find someone who can slot perfectly into those experienced shoes, particularly when Guthrie has played both centre and wing defence to an equally high standard for the Roses.

Thirlby's decision could come down to who can play in multiple positions, and what kind of split she wants of defenders, mid-courters and attackers.

Thunder's Laura Malcolm and Rhinos' Jade Clarke can both play in centre and wing defence - the same as Guthrie - while Loughborough Lightning's Beth Cobden offers a strong option at wing defence and Team Bath's Imogen Allison could come into the mix.

Someone who has been absent from the Roses squad in recent series but did train with them in the build-up to the Quad Series is Chelsea Pitman. She was without a domestic team in 2021, but rejoined West Coast Fever in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball league for 2022, and offers Thirlby a more attacking option as well as the ability to play as a shooter.

There is also the matter of finding a replacement Roses captain, as Thirlby looks to her squad's mixture of youth and experience in finding someone to lead England in the defence of their Commonwealth title.

Fixtures & results

Round seven

Friday, 11 March

Severn Stars 49-53 Leeds Rhinos

Wasps 60-37 Celtic Dragons

Saturday, 12 March

London Pulse 56-50 Surrey Storm

Saracens Mavericks 48-45 Strathclyde Sirens

Manchester Thunder 69-45 Leeds Rhinos

Round eight

Sunday, 13 March

Surrey Storm v Saracens Mavericks

Team Bath v Celtic Dragons

Loughborough Lightning v Wasps

Monday, 14 March

Team Bath v Loughborough Lightning

London Pulse v Strathclyde Sirens