Celtic Dragons' Nia Jones is a former Severn Stars player

Celtic Dragons recorded their first win of the 2022 Netball Superleague, a 58-42 triumph at fellow strugglers Severn Stars.

The visitors led 16-10 at the end of the first period and never relinquished their advantage at University of Worcester Arena.

Dragons had lost their previous five games in the league.

But on this occasion Dragons scored more goals than in any of their other matches this campaign.

The Welsh club go to Wasps in round seven on Friday, 11 March while Stars host Leeds Rhinos.