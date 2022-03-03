Last updated on .From the section Netball

Elaine Rice guided Northern Ireland to an eighth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The Northern Ireland netball team have qualified for a third consecutive Commonwealth Games.

The Warriors' participation in the Birmingham Games, which start on 28 July, has been confirmed by World Netball and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

NI are the 11th-ranked side of the 12 teams that will play in the tournament.

They have been drawn in Group B with hosts and defending Commonwealth champions England.

Current World Champions New Zealand are also in the group along with Malawi, Uganda plus Trinidad and Tobago.

Elaine Rice was appointed Northern Ireland head coach for a fourth time in September following the departure of Dan Ryan.

Rice led the side to an eighth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games four years ago in the Gold Coast and feels Birmingham will be a great opportunity for the players to test themselves against the best in the world.