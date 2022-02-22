Last updated on .From the section Netball

Severn Stars split their home games between the University of Worcester and University of Gloucester

Severn Stars head coach Melissa Bessell says new signing Cat Tuivaiti will help transform the team's fortunes, before her first appearance of the season.

New Zealand shooter Tuivaiti, 35, has missed the Stars' first four games of the new Superleague campaign because of a calf strain.

But she is set to return to the court against Team Bath on Saturday.

"I'm really excited to see her back - she's ready to go," Bessell told BBC Sport.

After a spell with Strathclyde Sirens in 2019, Tuivaiti became a mother and is now back for another crack at the Superleague with Stars.

And her fellow New Zealander Bessell is in no doubt Tuivaiti will make an immediate impact.

"It's going to change this team dramatically," Bessell said.

"She wants to play so badly, so it's going to be really great"

Bessell added that Tuivaiti has been desperate to return sooner, but has kept her waiting to make sure she is fully fit.

"It was more me as well. It was only a calf strain but she's been biting at me in every training session saying 'can I? can I?, can I?, can I?' and I just said to her 'no' - I wanted to make sure she was completely 100%.

"Her expectations of herself are very high and she's been training really hard."

'Foot up the backside'

Stars, who have never finished higher than sixth in the now 11-team league since joining in 2017, have not won since the opening weekend of the season against Surrey Storm, with their third defeat in a row coming against unbeaten league leaders Saracens Mavericks at the University of Worcester.

"It was a poor game by us - we didn't turn up until the last quarter and that's unacceptable," Bessell said before revealing a tough team-talk before a fourth-quarter rally did seem to hit home.

"It's called a coach's foot up the backside," she said.

"We just went back to basics and they proved that they can do it - 17-10 in that last quarter against a class side like Mavs. But it's unacceptable for me to have three quarters where we weren't relentless and didn't stick to our game plan. You can't do that at this level."

Following the cancellation of the 2020 season after three games due to the pandemic, and last year's campaign played between two venues in Wakefield and London, this season teams are back playing in front of their home fans.

And after returning to Worcester against the Mavericks, the Stars are back at their other home venue - the University of Gloucester - to take on five-time champions Team Bath.

"It's awesome to be home. It's been two years, which is crazy, since we've had a game at home. I'm really excited, it's great," Bessell said.

"And I can't wait for Bath - Cat is back."