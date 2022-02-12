Last updated on .From the section Netball

Joyce Mvula scored 50 of her 55 shots while Eleanor Cardwell managed 26 of her 30

Manchester Thunder head coach Karen Greig said "it was a team effort" as her side defeated Surrey Storm 76-68 in round three of the Superleague.

Storm were level at half-time but the three-time champions powered through.

Leeds Rhinos, who did not play in the first round because of Covid and injury issues, beat Strathclyde Sirens 45-43.

Reigning champions Loughborough Lightning defeated Celtic Dragons 65-37 while Saracens Mavericks held off a late London Pulse rally to win 53-51.

Wasps got their first win of the campaign, 54-45 against Severn Stars, as all games took place in front of home crowds for the first time since March 2020.

Team Bath will face Rhinos on Monday.

Thunder were without stalwart goal keeper Kerry Almond and Greig placed her trust in youngster Yomi Eza-Wilson, who has been promoted to the match-day squad after starting the season as a training partner, to stand up to prolific Ugandan shooter Peace Proscovia.

"We had a very young, inexperienced defensive circle and it was always going to be tough against Peace in there," said Greig. "Ultimately it was a team effort - they had to defend as a team, back to front and sometimes had to rely on Storm's errors."

Greig said Almond should return for their next game against Sirens after concussion kept her sidelined and that she hopes to have South African star signing Shadine van der Merwe on court in the next three to four weeks to shore up their defence.

Natalie Metcalf made her first appearance for her former side, combining with shooters Eleanor Cardwell and Joyce Mvula in the trio's first opportunity to showcase their feeding and shooting connections as Thunder scored more than 70 goals for their third consecutive match.

"We know we have an attacking line-up that are going to score goals and score them quickly. We were fighting a lot for ball and we could've just played a bit smarter at times - that would've made our attacking end a bit easier. We go back to the grind again next week," Greig said.

Fixtures & results

Round three

Friday, 11 February

Saracens Mavericks 53-51 London Pulse

Strathclyde Sirens 43-45 Leeds Rhinos

Saturday, 12 February

Manchester Thunder 76-68 Surrey Storm

Loughborough Lightning 65-37 Celtic Dragons

Wasps 54-45 Severn Stars

Monday, 14 February

Leeds Rhinos v Team Bath