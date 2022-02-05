Last updated on .From the section Netball

Pulse have never beaten Lightning, losing all five of their meetings

Loughborough Lightning kicked their title defence off with a 61-50 victory over London Pulse at the Superleague's double-header weekend in Birmingham.

There were also wins for Team Bath, Manchester Thunder, Saracens Mavericks and Severn Stars.

Lightning captain Natalie Panagarry said: "We don't want to be perfect at this point - we're up for the challenge."

Round two of the Superleague takes place on Sunday.

Lightning were set to face Leeds Rhinos on Sunday but the game was called off because the Rhinos are unable to put a team together because of Covid cases and injury.

"It's been a weird pre-season for us. Unfortunately we've had some Covid and we had a lot of pre-season games get cancelled. We expected what we put out there today, it was a bit messy at times but some good slick stuff as well," Panagarry added.

Lightning won their first title in their history last season and, although the captain admitted there were some nerves, she said defending the title is "a good position to be in".

She added: "It's exciting to say we've done it and we've been there. It's a different kind of pressure."

Elsewhere, 2021 finalists Bath were pushed by Strathclyde Sirens before winning 54-40 while Thunder thumped a much-changed Celtic Dragons side with a high-scoring 79-53 victory.

In what was billed as a close contest between two sides that finished just three points apart last season, Mavericks claimed a 58-49 victory over Wasps and Stars' patient performance edged out Surrey Storm 56-47 in the last game of the day.

New signings on display

It was a busy off-season with many franchises strengthening, meaning a host of new arrivals were looking to make their mark in round one.

Prolific Ugandan shooter Peace Proscovia - who spent four years at Lightning, helping them to two Grand Finals - returned to the Superleague with Storm, scoring 35 goals in her first appearance.

Lightning showcased their new arrival, former Wasps defender Fran Williams, while Thunder were unable to give their star signing Natalie Metcalf a run out after she picked up a knee injury at the recent Quad Series.

South African shooter Ine Mari-Venter looked sharp under the post after moving to Mavericks from Queensland Firebirds, building on an impressive showing at the Quad Series where she started every game for the Proteas.

Despite a second-half blowout and heavy loss against Thunder, Dragons, who won just one game last season, recruited well and looked more solid with experienced mid-courter and Wales international Nia Jones entering the fold, along with South African shooter Lefebre Rademan and former Lightning defender Annabel Roddy.

Fresh faces were present courtside too with Victoria Burgess taking over from Lightning's title-winning head coach Sara Francis-Bayman and Danielle Titmuss hoping to prevent a second consecutive bottom-of-the-league finish at Dragons.

Results & fixtures

Round one

Saturday, 5 February

Loughborough Lightning 61-50 London Pulse

Team Bath 54-40 Strathclyde Sirens

Manchester Thunder 79-53 Celtic Dragons

Wasps 49-58 Saracens Mavericks

Severn Stars 56-47 Surrey Storm