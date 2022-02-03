Leota and Tuivaiti played for the New Zealand national team alongside each other

Cat Tuivaiti and Liana Leota are both mothers. They know the difficulties of managing parenthood with being an elite sportswoman - similarities which mean their on-court connection is as strong as ever.

With Tuivaiti joining Severn Stars, where Leota has been settled since 2019, the experienced New Zealand duo are reunited for the 2022 Superleague season.

"We know what each other is thinking before it even happens," the 35-year-old Tuivaiti told BBC Sport of the connection with her former international team-mate.

"We've grown up in a similar system so we want to bring what we've learnt over here and share it. I keep thinking man... I can't believe we're back together doing this."

Tuivaiti is well-known for her skills and tricks at goal shooter which, paired with mid-courter Leota's deadly feeds into the circle, could form a formidable partnership this season.

"If something happens on court there's a connection between us through the eyes that gives you an entire paragraph of what just happened, what should've happened and why it didn't happen," Tuivaiti added.

"It's not always nice either. There are some really deep, angry conversations happening with one glance!"

Leota said she welcomes Tuivaiti's "leadership and presence" and knows her skill and height in the circle will give them an extra edge when it comes to setting up goals.

"I know I can let balls go and even if they're too high she'll still pull them in and she'll have my back - I have complete trust and faith," Leota added.

Having children and 'keeping sane'

Netball is not the only part of their lives where they have a connection, with Tuivaiti becoming a mother of two children since last playing for Strathclyde Sirens in 2019 - Leota has five of her own.

Having played the majority of her netball career with at least one child in tow, Leota said she loves the feeling of having them watch her play from the sidelines.

"So many people stop playing at the end of their careers and then start to have children, whereas we've been lucky enough to be able to do both and it's about having that balance," said the 37-year-old, who is married to former Sale Sharks rugby player Johnny Leota.

Leota said it was a "no brainer" to continue her career while having children - and feels it is important to show women can do both while using sport as a way of having time to yourself and "keeping sane".

Tuivaiti came to understand that more recently and added: "Liana's been doing it for years and I thought she's out of her mind, but now I'm trying to do it so I'm equally as crazy.

"When I was younger there were a few mums in my team and they would say 'coming into training is a break for me' and I thought 'wow, what a monster child you have!'.

"The beautiful thing is it belongs to me. When you become a mum your body belongs to the baby and everything belongs to everyone else. So having netball, which is just mine even when it's not going right, I love it."

There are 17 children of players and staff at Stars, creating a support network for mums. Leota said it helps to have "someone who understands you're not getting sleep at night, you're waking up with the kids first thing in the morning and then you've got to rock up to training".

Tuivaiti arrived in England in the middle of January with no other family apart from her husband. She often takes her children to training but says, as far as a hectic training environment goes, "we can send the kids out to play with a ball and then carry on with business".

All games last season were played at a centralised venue, but this campaign - after the opening weekend in Birmingham - will see a return to the standard home and away format

Stars finished ninth of the 11 teams in the Superleague last season, winning four matches, but Tuivaiti said they are "excited and ready to go" as they prepare to face Surrey Storm on Saturday. Manchester Thunder follow on Sunday in the Superleague's opening weekend in Birmingham.

"We just really need to get our feet on court and see what that feels like," added Tuivaiti. "We've been trying to replicate scenarios and work through systems, but until we get out there we don't know if they'll work. We're excited for the challenge."

Leota said their "hopes are big" with the arrival of Tuivaiti and other key signings such as England international Summer Artman from Team Bath and experienced shooter Katie Harris from Wasps.

"We haven't had much time together, we have such a new squad that we're just starting from the bottom," she added. "Hopefully after each match we can grow and get better."