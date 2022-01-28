The Roses have never won a Quad Series, finishing runners-up four times

It may not be the conclusion England hoped for, but head coach Jess Thirlby says their second-place finish at the Quad Series is "something to be proud of".

Falling short against Australia is nothing new for the Roses - they have long watched from the sidelines as the Diamonds have won titles - but the past few years have brought a shift in the dynamic.

"When I came into the post, I asked all of us to go where no England team has gone before," Thirlby told BBC Sport. "I don't want 2018 to be the only time we're talking about England making finals and winning a gold medal."

But, as the players return to their respective domestic leagues for the next five months, how are the Roses shaping up to defend that Commonwealth title?

Checking out the competition

Thirlby, who will lead the Roses in a major tournament for the first time this summer, is happy to have ticked off two big objectives.

The first was to make the most of her last - or, in the case of Australia, only - opportunity to scope out the competition.

England are ranked third in the world - behind Australia, who had not played international netball for two years, and New Zealand - but went into the Quad Series as favourites given their recent form.

Thirlby can take confidence from the fact her side unsettled the Diamonds in both of their meetings and, but for a perplexing last quarter in the final, could have been looking at a very different outcome.

"It would've been nice to lift the trophy but I think the performances are something to be proud of," she said. "We are competing against teams ranked above us, and they're ranked above us for a reason.

"You can never underestimate a team ranked number one in the world. I'm pretty pleased with how we fared against them."

But it is not all about Australia. England showed resolve to come from behind and defeat world champions New Zealand and stunned South Africa with their best ever Quad Series victory - but both nations were missing key players who could return for the Commonwealths.

"We've seen the best of the teams right now but I know there's going to be some changes that we'll have to account for," said Thirlby.

Her second objective was to experience the demands of games in quick succession and culminating in a final - similar to the format of the Commonwealths.

"We coped well - and the learnings we showed from match to match are really reassuring," she said.

"The loss leaves us with a bit of hunger and reminds us of the brutality if you don't follow a gameplan for long enough. But it would be criminal if we bypassed everything we achieved en route to that final."

'I don't want us to be the bridesmaid and never the bride'

Thirlby has often talked of "disrupting the world order of netball" - and for that to happen she believes her players need to "repeat success and sustain it".

"For a long time we've been ranked third, and often been in those third v fourth play-off games, but the margin to teams above us has been quite big," she said.

"In the last five years we have started to close the gap. I want to make sure that third or fourth place narrative is behind us.

"I don't want us to be the bridesmaid and never the bride."

With no more internationals scheduled between now and the Commonwealths in August, Thirlby will monitor both the English and Australian domestic leagues to track her players' progress.

And she believes England's Superleague is "strengthening year on year".

"It's difficult when the sport remains amateur [in England] but with the intent and desire to turn professional - we're caught in the middle ground of that," she added.

But Thirlby believes players returning from Super Netball - such as Beth Cobden and Layla Guscoth - can help to "demystify" the idea Australia is a superior netballing nation.

"We used to put everything Australian on a pedestal and felt we couldn't compete, but the coaching here is getting better year on year," she said.

"I don't have any concerns around the players not understanding how to uphold the standards required and how to make sure they're challenging themselves."

Who will make the cut?

Every player in Thirlby's squad got minutes on court during the Quad series - which prolific shooter Jo Harten sat out after testing positive for Covid-19 - and she says she has "no more unanswered questions" about squad selection.

"I have had to think creatively about how to connect the group over the last couple of years but my measure of that is that when we have been back in as a group it's been pretty seamless when players have reintegrated," she said.

"The belief in the group is unwavering at the moment and I don't think you can overstate how important that will be.

"I feel really proud. It's certainly the healthiest place I've known an England team to be in, so to be head coach of that generation has to be a privilege and I don't take that for granted.

"All I will do is give my all."