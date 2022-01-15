Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby scored a combined 25 goals from 26 shots

England got their Quad Series up and running with a commanding 71-47 victory over South Africa at London's Copper Box as Geva Mentor won her 150th cap.

The Roses, who came into this series as favourites, played with aggression and fluidity to secure a dominant win.

Head coach Jess Thirlby said: "I believe in all of them", as she called on all 12 members of her squad.

World champions New Zealand lost a scrappy affair 53-39 against world number ones Australia.

England will face the Silver Ferns on Sunday in their second match of the series, which will be available to listen to on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 16:00 GMT.

"To get all those players out at the start of such a condensed tournament it will give us something to think about overnight before New Zealand tomorrow," said Thirlby.

"I've got a role to play in helping build momentum but also trying to think about the next game that we've got coming up."

After giving the Roses a scare in the opening quarter by closing the nine goal deficit to two, South Africa struggled to reassert themselves in the game, and unforced errors combined with fatigue saw them slip away as the match went on.

The Roses' determined performance was summed up when Layla Guscoth fumbled the ball only for Mentor to tap it back under pressure to Guscoth, who gathered and sent the ball down court for Helen Housby to complete the move.

Housby, who scored all 19 of her shots, looked comfortable in partnerships with both Eleanor Cardwell and George Fisher in the absence of her Commonwealth gold medal-winning partner Jo Harten.

Fisher's height and presence in the circle made for an impressive performance at goal shooter, while Natalie Metcalf looked prolific in mid-court, expertly feeding the shooters and linking attack with defence with fine vision.

Mentor, who played three out of the four quarters, settled back into the starting seven with ease after missing the Roses' series against Jamaica, and combined with Guscoth seamlessly, despite a limited amount of court time together.

This was the largest victory England have ever recorded in the Quad Series, which they have never won, and the first time they have won all four quarters in a game in this tournament.

Quarter-time scores

Q1 - 16-13

Q2 - 37-24

Q3 - 53-36

Q4 - 71-47

Starting sevens

England: GK - Mentor; GD - Guscoth; WD - Cobden; C - Guthrie; WA - Metcalf; GA - Housby; GS - Cardwell

South Africa: GK - Maweni; GD - Reyneke; WD - Chawane; C - Griesel; WA - Msomi; GA - Rademan; GS - Venter

Australia beat world champions New Zealand

There has been much speculation about a rusty Diamonds side, with uncertainty about what to expect from the squad and just four international games under their belt since losing out to New Zealand at the World Cup in 2019.

But it was New Zealand who looked out of sorts while Australia, who face South Africa on Sunday, did not look far off the pace and strolled to a confident victory in a physical game.

Australia's Gretel Bueta, who returned to the side after giving birth in January 2021, scored 32 of her 33 shots and showcased her athleticism in a statement performance from the Diamonds which leaves the Silver Ferns with much to improve before they face England.