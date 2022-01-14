Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales were in action on home soil for the first time since 2019

Wales began their International Test Series with a 69-13 victory over Republic of Ireland in Ebbw Vale.

Wales led 16-5 after the first quarter and were 38-8 ahead at half-time, while it was 55-10 after an impressive third quarter for the hosts.

Wales will also face the Isle of Man and Gibraltar in the home series.

The games will be Wales' final ranking Test matches before the last spots in July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are confirmed.

Wales are currently on track to qualify, but are aiming to bolster their chances with three victories this weekend.

In Friday night's other game, Isle of Man beat Gibraltar 55-42.

Wales face the Isle of Man on Saturday before completing the series against Gibraltar on Sunday.