Wales last played on home soil in the 2019 summer Test series

Wales Netball have announced a squad of 17 for the six match International Test Series later this month as they bid to secure their place at the Commonwealth Games.

Gibraltar, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland will also be taking part in the Series, which will be played at Ebbw Vale Sports Centre from 14-16 January.

The games will be Wales' final ranking Test matches before the last spots in July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are confirmed.

"We are really looking forward to playing our first home series since 2019 as a Wales Senior Squad," head coach Sara Moore said.

"Playing at home in Wales is what it's all about, there simply is no greater feeling than representing your country in front of your friends and family, and our Welsh fans."

"The current restrictions in Wales do limit us to a small crowd, but we are just grateful to be bringing international netball to Wales."

Wales squad: Rebecca Baker, Betsy Creak, Millie Carter, Suzy Drane (Co-Captain), Morganne Dunne, Celyn Emanuel, Nia Evans, Lucy Howells, Clare Jones (Vice-Captain), Nia Jones (Co-Captain), Zoe Matthewman, Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Powell-Davies (Vice-Captain), Eleanor Roberts, Georgia Rowe, Christina Shaw, Phillipa Yarrington