Geva Mentor has won 149 caps for England

Former captain Geva Mentor has been recalled to the England squad for the Netball Quad Series in January.

Mentor, 37, was left out of the squad for the recent 2-1 series win over Jamaica for personal reasons.

England will host Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in the eight-game series, which takes place in London between 15-19 January.

"It's great to be able to name such a strong squad and welcome Geva back," said head coach Jess Thirlby.

"It is indicative of the talent that we have and competition for places remains high, which is helping drive the high standards we know we will need to compete with three of the best teams in the world."

Thirlby has named a 15-player squad for the series.

Mentor, who has won 149 caps for England and was part of the team that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was awarded a CBE for her services to netball in 2019.

Australia, who are the top-ranked team in the world, won the Netball Quad Series when it was last held two years ago.

New Zealand are ranked second, England third and South Africa fifth.

England squad: Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Beth Cobden, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Georgina Fisher, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Layla Guscoth, Serena Guthrie (captain), Natalie Haythornwaite (vice-captain), Jo Harten, Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Eboni Usoro-Brown.