Wales last played on home soil in the 2019 summer Test series

Wales Netball will play a six match Test series against Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland and Isle of Man in January.

It will be the first time Wales have played on home soil since 2019, and they hope the series will aid their bid to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The matches will take place at Ebbw Vale Sports Centre from 14-16 January.

The four nations will compete for the Wendy White Trophy.

Wales are familiar with Isle of Man having beaten them 3-0 in October's series, while they last played Republic of Ireland in 2019, and it will be a first meeting with Gibraltar.

Wales head coach Sara Moore said: "It will be great for the players to have the opportunity to play in front of their friends and family, and also for our fans, who I know are really looking forward to watching Wales play at home."