England will defend their Commonwealth Games title in Bimingham next year

England put in a composed display to defeat Jamaica 66-47 and wrap up victory in their three-match series.

The Roses took control early on in the second game of the series, and cruised to the half-time break 35-19 ahead at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Jamaica were more competitive in the second half, but could not peg back the hosts.

England beat Jamaica 55-45 in London last week in the first of their three-part series.

Jess Thirlby, England's head coach, said: "I couldn't be happier with how we asserted ourselves in the opening quarter.

"It was 2013 when we last won a Test series against Jamaica, so it's another little bit of history."

The Vitality Roses Reunited Series comes after the previously planned contest with Jamaica was postponed back in January because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in place between the two countries.

The final match takes place in Nottingham on Sunday.

Quarter-time scores

Q1 - 21-13

Q2 - 35-19

Q3 - 49-33

Q4 - 66-47

Starting seven

England: GK Francis, GD Guscoth, WD Cobden, C Guthrie, WA Haythornthwaite, GA Housby, GS Cardwell