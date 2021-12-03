Last updated on .From the section Netball

Scottish Thistles earned back-to-back wins against Barbados Bajan Gems with another emphatic victory in Glasgow.

The Scots dominated throughout to triumph 74-35 and seal a successful start under head coach Tamsin Greenway.

Former England international Greenway took charge in early 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant an almost two-year wait for Test action.

For Scotland to reach next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, they must be ranked in the world's top 12.

They currently sit eighth, while Barbados are 13th.