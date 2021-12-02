Last updated on .From the section Netball

Scottish Thistles strengthened their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games as they beat the Barbados Bajan Gems 74-32 in Glasgow.

Backed by a sold out Emirates Arena the Scots confidently dispatched their Caribbean opponents in the Test match.

Goal shooter and attacker Emma Barrie and Niamh McCall were the key players as the pair posted 51 points.

For Scotland to reach next year's Games in Birmingham they must be ranked inside the top 12 in the world.

They currently sit eighth, while Barbados are 13th. The sides face each other again on Friday (19:30 GMT) live on the BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC iPlayer.