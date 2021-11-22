Last updated on .From the section Netball

EMMNA was founded in 2019 by a group of volunteers to develop men's and mixed netball for all ages

England Netball has announced a partnership with England Men's and Mixed Netball Association (Emmna) to help grow the men's game in England.

The partnership will focus on creating more opportunities for people to play netball.

It will see an England development squad play two leading men's sides in Nottingham on 4 and 5 December.

"We recognise the brilliant progress made in growing the male game," said England Netball CEO Fran Connolly.

"Supporting Emmna demonstrates an intent from England Netball to take the game to new audiences."

Emmna was founded in 2019 by a group of volunteers to develop men's and mixed netball for all ages in England, with the hope of establishing a pathway for men and boys at grassroots, national and international level.

There are now 20 clubs with established men's and mixed netball teams in England, with almost 20,000 men playing the sport.

Connolly said the partnership was a "concrete step" in increasing male participation in the sport and supporting World Netball's intent for the sport to be included in the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.