Wales beat Isle of Man in three games

Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales completed a comprehensive three-game win over the Isle of Man as they continued preparations for their bid to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The visitors opened the 24-hour series on Friday with a 76-24 triumph,

The following morning, Wales win 85-26 and added a 82-29 triumph later in the day.

In the process Wales boss Sarah Hale gave debuts to Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Powell-Davies and Zoe Matthewman.