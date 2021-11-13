Wales beat Isle of Man in three games
Last updated on .From the section Netball
Wales completed a comprehensive three-game win over the Isle of Man as they continued preparations for their bid to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The visitors opened the 24-hour series on Friday with a 76-24 triumph,
The following morning, Wales win 85-26 and added a 82-29 triumph later in the day.
In the process Wales boss Sarah Hale gave debuts to Shona O'Dwyer, Ella Powell-Davies and Zoe Matthewman.