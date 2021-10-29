Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sophie Morgan had a 14-year netball career during which she captained Wales and Celtic Dragons

Wales and Celtic Dragons player Sophie Morgan has retired from playing netball due to health reasons.

The 29-year-old centre or wing attack won 30 caps for Wales and made her debut for Dragons in 2011.

Having played her final Superleague game in March, Morgan admits she is disappointed at having to retire.

"Next year's Commonwealth Games was a big focus for me, so it's accurate to say I retire not completely satisfied," she said.

"No athlete ever imagines the future of their sport being in the hands of anyone but themselves."

"The friends I have met along the way through teammates, supporters and opponents will stay with me forever, and it's been an incredible 14 years, on and off (court), representing and captaining my country and Superleague team."

Morgan made her debut for the Wales senior squad in 2010 after rising through the ranks at under-17, 19 and 21 level.

Wales head coach Sara Moore hopes her former teammate can continue to offer something to the sport in Wales.

"Sophie has not only been a player who I have been fortunate enough to have in my squad in recent times, she has also been my teammate and friend for many years." said Moore, who played under her maiden name Sara Hale.

"I am saddened by the news that she will be retiring from International and Superleague netball, as she has been a great servant to both Wales and Celtic Dragons, but I understand that this is the best decision for Sophie at this time.

"I hope that Sophie will be involved with Wales Netball again in some capacity in the future and from my perspective the door will always be open."