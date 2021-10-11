Last updated on .From the section Netball

Danielle Titmuss was apointed Celtic Dragons head coach in July, 2021

Celtic Dragons have announced South Africa international Lefebre Rademan as their first recruit ahead of the 2022 Netball Superleague season.

The 25-year-old has left London Pulse to move to the Cardiff-based team.

She joins former Pulse assistant coach Danielle Titmuss, who is now in charge in Cardiff following the summer departure of Tania Hoffman.

Dragons won just one and lost 19 of their 20 games last season, finishing bottom of the table.

Titmuss was also head of Pulse's academy and in a career spanning 14 years, she has coached club, university, English pathway and franchise teams across the country, including a spell at state teams in Sydney, Australia and said on her appointment joining Celtic Dragons fulfilled a "lifelong ambition".

Dragons have also undergone a brand refresh ahead of the new campaign.