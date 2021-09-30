Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales Netball chief executive Sarah Jones will leave just before Christmas after six years in the post.

Jones was named interim chief executive in June, 2015 following the resignation of Alun Davies and took the job on a permanent basis six months later.

The search for Jones' replacement will commence immediately.

"The time is right for me to move on to undertake a very different challenge, but I will continue to follow Wales Netball with interest," Jones said.

"I have put my heart and soul in to leading Wales Netball and it has been an absolute privilege."