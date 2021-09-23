Last updated on .From the section Netball

Netball Queensland are planning to have a separate category for boys in 2022

Netball Queensland has condemned the behaviour of some spectators after an all-boys team beat female sides to the under-18 state title.

Tammy Holcroft, coach of boys' team Queensland Suns, told Brisbane newspaper the Courier Mail that "vulgar comments" were made towards the side.

"Our boys just want to play," he said.

Netball Queensland said in a statement it was "extremely disappointed" and "won't tolerate vilification or abuse in any form in our game".

"We want to make clear that there is a place for everyone in our sport," the statement said.

"We stand by the decision to choose inclusion over exclusion."

The Australian organisation said Queensland Suns have "limited opportunities to play in a high performance environment due to low participation numbers and limited pathways".

It added that "we recognise that change is sometimes uncomfortable" and that playing against men is "a great development opportunity".

"It's also imperative that we provide a platform for men and boys to participate - because if you can't see it, you can't be it," the statement continued.

The governing body said it was preparing for a standalone boys' competition at under-18 level in 2022.