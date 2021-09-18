Stacey Francis-Bayman returned to international netball in 2019 after two years away

England defender Stacey Francis-Bayman says preparing a Commonwealth title defence in a pandemic is "incredibly challenging" as the side embark on a tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Francis-Bayman is one of four players who will miss September's New Zealand Tests and only play the three games in Australia, where she is based.

The Red Roses' first match against New Zealand is on Monday.

"It is really important to get that exposure," Francis-Bayman said.

"Not just because of the Commonwealth Games but because of how difficult and limited the opportunities are to get international games at the moment."

Both Australia and New Zealand are currently dealing with coronavirus outbreaks and all three national sides involved in the tour are having to navigate changing travel restrictions and quarantine regulations.

"The information is constantly changing and there is a certain element of trust needed because there are lots of unknowns for the group travelling as well," Francis-Bayman told BBC Sport.

Francis-Bayman was on a break from international netball when England claimed their first ever Commonwealth gold in 2018 and the 33-year-old is now looking to reclaim a starting spot before the 2022 Games.

After returning to the England fold in 2019, she says the depth of the Red Roses squad is such that it will be "uncomfortable to sit back and watch" as others get the opportunity to stake their claim on positions in her absence against New Zealand.

"We have much more depth as a squad now than we ever have," Francis-Bayman explained.

"There are some fantastic defenders and I don't step away from the challenge to earn a spot in that team.

"Every moment we are able to have as a whole group now, with Australia-based and English-based players, gives us invaluable preparation leading into the Commonwealth Games."

'I have had to mute some whatsapp groups'

England face New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday, Wednesday and Friday - the second time in less than 12 months they have faced the Silver Ferns.

In 2020, New Zealand emerged 3-0 winners in the series but this time England have brought back legendary defender Geva Mentor for the first time since their bronze-medal win at the 2019 World Cup.

As well as Francis-Bayman, Jo Harten, Helen Housby and Nat Haythornthwaite will play only the Australia leg of the tour in October.

The Perth-based player jokes that those in Australia are managing to keep in touch with the England squad via "an ungodly amount of whatsapp messages".

"Groups that I have had to mute if I'm being completely honest," she says.

But, more seriously, Francis-Bayman is glad to have her team-mates in the same hemisphere, adding: "It is good to have them close by and to be able to communicate a bit more easily than when they were in camp in England.

"The England group is pretty open. It's a very well-connected group and fun is at the forefront of everything we do with England which I absolutely love."

Although Francis-Bayman has enjoyed her return to international netball, she is content with her decision to miss the 2018 Commonwealth Games that ended up being so historic for England and the home World Cup the following year.

But, given the 2022 Games are taking place in her hometown of Birmingham, she is determined to be involved this time.

"I have never been more driven to achieve something than be a part of the squad that goes to the Commonwealth Games next year and to repeat history with that group," she says.

"The opportunity for the stars to align for me and the group is incredible.

"It is my biggest goal that I have got on the horizon at the moment. All my choices and actions are trying to make sure that that gives me the best possible opportunity to step out on court in front of an actual home crowd representing my country."

Full England squad

New Zealand and Australia: Ella Clark, Rhea Dixon, George Fisher, Eleanor Cardwell, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Laura Malcolm, Hannah Joseph, Serena Guthrie, Beth Cobden, Imogen Allison, Jade Clarke, Geva Mentor, Layla Guscoth, Francesca Williams, Vicki Oyseola.

Australia leg only: Stacey Francis-Bayman, Joanne Harten, Helen Housby, Natalie Haythornthwaite.