The win was the Swifts' seventh national netball league title

England's Helen Housby and Nat Haythornthwaite helped NSW Swifts win Australia's Super Netball Grand Final with a 63-59 win over GWS Giants.

Sam Wallace scored 51 goals for the Swifts, including three super shots, while England's Jo Harten notched 34 goals for the Giants in Brisbane.

"They were another level from the first whistle," said Giants captain Harten.

As both teams are based in New South Wales, this was the first time a state derby was contested in a Grand Final.