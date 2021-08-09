Last updated on .From the section Netball

New Zealand won the Netball World Cup in 2019

Netball Australia, with the support of World Netball, has announced its goal for the sport to debut at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Games saw many sports feature in the Olympics for the first time, including karate, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Netball has been included in the Commonwealth Games since 1988.

England won gold at the last event in 2018 and will defend their title in Birmingham next year.

"What better way to deal with the hangover of the Olympics ending than getting excited about the prospect of netball being in in Brisbane? It would be brilliant," current England head coach Jess Thirlby told BBC Sport.

The Roses' Commonwealth victory and the 2019 Netball World Cup in England, where New Zealand won their fifth title, have boosted the popularity and growth of the sport.

"We want our junior netballers to dream of Olympic glory in the sport they love," Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan said.

"We want our netball fans, who are the proudest and most passionate supporters, to cheer on their favourite athletes as they compete in the green and gold with the whole world watching on.

"Our sport deserves to be played on the biggest stage."

Netball Australia will work with World Netball, the Australian Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to pursue their Olympic bid.

Thirlby added: "It is played in over 70 nations across the world, some of which, the likes of Malawi, are nations that haven't medalled this time around in Tokyo.

"So it really offers up the chance for other nations to actually get on an Olympic medal table.

"We appreciate it's not yet played, most probably, broadly enough within the men's game. That is something I feel pretty confident about, that in 10 years' time, the game will reach a much broader audience."