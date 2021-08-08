Last updated on .From the section Netball

New Zealand won the Netball World Cup in 2019

Netball Australia, with the support of World Netball, has announced its goal for the sport to debut at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Games saw many sports feature in the Olympics for the first time, including karate, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Netball has been included in the Commonwealth Games since 1988.

England won gold at the last event in 2018 and will defend their title in Birmingham next year.

The Roses' victory and the 2019 Netball World Cup, where New Zealand won their fifth title, have boosted the popularity and growth of the sport.

"We want our junior netballers to dream of Olympic glory in the sport they love," Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan said.

"We want our netball fans, who are the proudest and most passionate supporters, to cheer on their favourite athletes as they compete in the green and gold with the whole world watching on.

"Our sport deserves to be played on the biggest stage."

Netball Australia will work with World Netball, the Australian Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee to pursue their Olympic bid.