Danielle Titmuss will link up with the Celtic Dragons next week

Danielle Titmuss has been appointed head coach of Celtic Dragons ahead of the new Netball Superleague season.

She joins from London Pulse where she was assistant coach and Head of Academy.

The Welsh franchise have been without a coach since Tania Hoffman's departure at the end of last season, in which they finished bottom of the table.

"I'm looking forward to both the challenge and opportunity to work with Celtic Dragons," Titmuss said.

"There's so much potential for growth, I'm excited to be a part of that and can't wait to build a competitive team for the next season."

In a career spanning 14 years, Titmuss has coached club, university, English pathway and franchise teams across the country, including a spell at state teams in Sydney, Australia.

She says joining Celtic Dragons fulfils a "lifelong ambition".

"I've been fortunate to coach so many young athletes on their journey through to the Superleague, it feels awesome to now be following through the next part of my own journey," she said.

Welsh Netball CEO Sarah Jones said: "Danielle is one of the UK's most exciting young coaches and we are thrilled to have her take the reins at Celtic Dragons.

"Danielle's track record across a range of different netball environments, her vision and her drive meant that she was the natural choice for us."