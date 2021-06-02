Last updated on .From the section Netball

Tania Hoffman led Celtic Dragons to a seventh-placed Superleague finish in 2019

Director of netball Tania Hoffman is to leave Celtic Dragons for the Good Oil Tactix netball franchise in New Zealand.

Hoffman will depart at the end of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season, with the search for a replacement under way.

The New Zealander joined Dragons in 2018 having previously worked for Surrey Storm.

"I have really loved my time at Celtic Dragons," she said.

"I have been privileged to meet and work with so many incredible athletes and coaches. It has been challenging at times, particularly with the pandemic, but I will be taking many fond memories back to New Zealand with me.

"However, for now I remain focused on our final fixtures in the 2021 Superleague where there is still plenty of netball to be played."

Dragons are currently bottom of the Superleague having won only once in 17 matches.

Welsh Netball chief executive officer Sarah Jones said the search for a new Dragons head coach has started.

She added: "Tania has been a huge part of our netball family since arriving three years ago and has driven standards right through the Dragons franchise both on and off the court.

"We would much rather keep Tania with us in Wales, but this is a fantastic opportunity for her with Tactix and we are excited for the next stage of her coaching career."

Hoffman will be Good Oil Tactix's mainland development coach.