Last updated on .

About 300 spectators returned to the Copperbox for rounds 17 and 18 of the Superleague

Manchester Thunder secured a place in the Netball Superleague semi-finals with back-to-back wins, leaving four teams vying for the final spot.

Thunder beat Severn Stars 55-43 and Surrey Storm 57-41 to join Bath and Loughborough Lightning in progressing.

Wasps hold fourth place going into their final two matches - the first of which is against fellow semi-final hopefuls Saracens Mavericks on Monday.

Leeds Rhinos and Strathclyde Sirens are also in contention for a top-four spot.

The Sirens lost 48-37 to Bath in their first match of the weekend, but recovered to beat the Mavericks 41-35 and move up to fifth in the table.

The Rhinos are sixth after losing 59-51 to Lightning - who also beat Celtic Dragons 59-35 this weekend - and the Mavericks complete the top seven.

On Friday, Bath began their weekend with a 45-32 victory over Severn Stars, and London Pulse inflicted a 52-30 defeat on Dragons, who remain bottom, to secure their fourth win of the season.

Game of the week - Saracens Mavericks 35-41 Strathclyde Sirens

Sirens and Mavericks drew 34-34 last time the two sides met

Given how tight the scrap is for top-four places, both teams may have viewed this as 'must-win'.

It was the Sirens who held their composure and moved up to fifth as the Mavericks slipped further down the table. They do have four games to play, though - more than any other side in the league.

The Sirens started well and were three goals to the good at half-time, as captain Gia Abernethy linked defence with attack well. Youngster Emma Barrie missed only three shots all game, contributing 24 of her team's points.

The Mavericks, who last featured in a semi-final in 2016, struggled to find the answers - head coach Kat Ratnapala said her side were "not good enough" and blamed a lack of consistency for their league position.

Her Sirens counterpart Karen Atkinson described her side as "fearless", and said at the start of the season "no-one would expect us to be anywhere near top four".

Results & fixtures

Round 17 & 18

Friday, 28 May

Celtic Dragons 30-52 London Pulse

Severn Stars 32-45 Team Bath

Saturday, 29 May

Loughborough Lightning 59-35 Celtic Dragons

Manchester Thunder 55-43 Severn Stars

Strathclyde Sirens 37-48 Team Bath

Sunday, 30 May

Loughborough Lightning 59-51 Leeds Rhinos

Saracens Mavericks 35-41 Strathclyde Sirens

Manchester Thunder 57-41 Surrey Storm

Monday, 31 May

Leeds Rhinos v Surrey Storm (17:15 BST)

Saracens Mavericks v Wasps (19:15 BST)