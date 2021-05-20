Last updated on .From the section Netball

Elaine Rice guided Northern Ireland to an all-time high of eighth in the world rankings during her previous stint in charge

Elaine Rice has been appointed Northern Ireland coach for a fourth time following the departure of Dan Ryan last month.

Rice, 43, first took the role in 2008 and her previous achievements include steering the team to an all-time high of eighth in the world rankings.

Her third spell in charge ended after Northern Ireland secured eighth spot at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I'm grateful to Netball NI for putting their faith in me," said Rice.

"Anyone who knows me will be aware of how passionate I am about the team.

"Whenever the Northern Ireland netball team plays, I find myself emotionally involved, whether on the sideline as head coach, watching helplessly from afar or impatiently refreshing for updates."

Under Ryan, Northern Ireland finished 10th at the 2019 World Cup and they will need to maintain their place in the top 12 in the international rankings to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in addition to competing with Scotland and Wales for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.

"I am exceptionally proud of what the team achieved when I had the honour of doing the job before but now we're looking to the future," added Glenavy-based Rice.

"A significant nucleus of my last squad is still there and I look forward to working with those players again but also some of the younger generation who are emerging now."

Rice emerged from a worldwide recruitment process as the selection panel's preferred candidate and her appointment was unanimously endorsed by the Netball NI Board.

First appointed national coach in the autumn of 2008 aged just 31, Rice presided over Northern Ireland's first international trophy triumph when they won the Nations Cup in the Far East the following year.

Her third stint in charge included guiding Northern Ireland to the bronze medal at the 2015 European Championships in Antrim with her side improving further to win European silver two years later.