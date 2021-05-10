Last updated on .From the section Netball

The Roses won the bronze medal at the World Cup in 2019

Long-serving players Serena Guthrie and Jade Clarke have held onto their spots in England's 2021-22 squad, as they gear up to defend their Commonwealth gold at Birmingham 2022.

Fellow veteran Geva Mentor also made the 24-player squad.

The Roses won bronze at the 2019 World Cup after losing to eventual winners New Zealand in the semi-final.

"Competition for spots in the team is tighter than ever," said head coach Jess Thirlby.

"I am excited about this cohort of athletes and what each one of them brings to the table. The next 12 months will be vital in our preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham."

England's most capped player, Clarke, is among 10 of the World Cup bronze medallists to make the squad and is joined by Natalie Haythornthwaite, Jo Harten and Helen Housby, who scored the winning goal to secure Commonwealth gold in 2018.

Layla Guscoth, who was injured for much of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, is also selected.

There are 17 players from the UK's domestic Superleague, including new athletes Rhea Dixon and Halimat Adio, while seven currently play in Australia or New Zealand's domestic leagues.

The Superleague Grand Final will take place on Sunday, 27 June, after which players will turn their attention to international netball and commence training in the Roses programme.

Currently there is no international competition scheduled until the Commonwealth Games, with fixtures for the 2021-22 international season still to be announced.

Full squad: Serena Guthrie, Vicki Oyesola, Razia Quashie, Imogen Allison, Gabriella Marshall, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Natalie Panagarry, Beth Cobden, Francesca Williams, Jade Clarke, Eleanor Cardwell, Laura Malcolm, Halimat Adio, Ella Clark, Hannah Joseph, Rhea Dixon, Layla Guscoth, Joanne Harten, Helen Housby, Stacey Francis-Bayman, George Fisher, Geva Mentor, Chelsea Pitman and Natalie Haythornthwaite