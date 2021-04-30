Last updated on .From the section Netball

Clare Jones is a Wales international player

Celtic Dragons beat Surrey Storm 48-39 to end their 13-game losing streak in the 2021 Superleague.

The visitors to the Copper Box Arena from Wales led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Storm hit back to trail 22-21, but wing defence Clare Jones inspired Dragons as the pressure mounted.

Dragons pulled clear in the dying stages, but they remained bottom of the table with Storm still third from bottom.