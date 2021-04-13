Last updated on .From the section Netball

Dan Ryan is coach of Superleague team Leeds Rhinos

Northern Ireland are looking for a new national netball coach after Australian Dan Ryan ended his 30-month reign.

Ryan, who is also head coach of Leeds Rhinos, has decided to step away from the Northern Irish role so he can travel home to Australia this summer.

"With my need to prioritise getting home to Australia to see my family during the Superleague off-season, sadly something had to give," he said.

"It's been a real honour leading the national team."

Ryan, 36, added: "I'm so grateful for all the wonderful opportunities especially the chance to coach at the Netball World Cup but the great memories and friendships made along the way are just as special.

"Netball NI has a bright future and there's some great talent coming through the ranks, so I'm really looking forward to seeing how the squad develops over the next few years. I'll be watching and absolutely cheering them all on."

The highly-regarded coach was appointed to the Northern Ireland Warriors role in November 2018, moving from his home in Australia and basing himself in the UK to prepare the side for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

During Ryan's time at the helm, Netball NI achieved a top-10 finish at the World Cup plus a third place at Netball Europe, as well as six Warriors receiving contracts to Superleague franchises for the 2021 season.

There was also the creation of an NI-based Emerging Warriors programme, led by Ryan's assistant coach Clare Winning.

Netball NI chair Geoff Wilson said that it had been a "pleasure" to have Ryan as part of the sport's family in Northern Ireland.

"He had a true belief in the squad and the athletes coming through the pathway and embraced our vision as an organisation to push for a top eight world ranking," said the Netball NI official.

"Our profile has increased from our on-court performances, our Warriors in VNSL franchises and with the attention a coach of Dan's calibre brings."