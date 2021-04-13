Last updated on .From the section Netball

Bethan Dyke joined Severn Stars from Celtic Dragons in 2019

Wales' Bethan Dyke will miss the remainder of the 2021 Superleague season with a knee injury.

The Severn Stars wing attack damaged her right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) playing against Celtic Dragons on 4 April.

Dyke, 26, missed nine months with a knee injury in 2018 and will now have surgery once again.

"I am devastated that I won't be able to continue playing this season" said Dyke.

"I am feeling positive about the rehab journey ahead and I would like to say a special thanks to everyone at Severn Stars and Welsh Netball. Also, thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support."

Dyke will remain part of the Stars squad in a specialist coaching capacity during her recovery.

A team statement read: "As an experienced Superleague and Welsh international player, the Severn Stars team will benefit from Bethan's coaching input.

"A replacement for Bethan has not been confirmed. Everyone at Severn Stars wishes Bethan a speedy recovery and we are sure she will return to the court stronger than ever."

Welsh Netball posted its support for Dyke on social media after what it described as "a cruel injury".