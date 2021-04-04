Last updated on .From the section Netball

Wales international Nia Jones (with ball) left Celtic Dragons for Severn Stars in 2020

Celtic Dragons have lost nine from nine in Netball Superleague after going down 47-35 to Severn Stars on Sunday.

It was only a second win of the season for Stars, who lost Wales international Bethan Dyke to injury in the first quarter.

The Dragons lost the first period 14-10 and trailed 26-18 at halftime.

Despite taking the third 7-9, a 14-8 final quarter leaves the Welsh side bottom of Superleague without a point.

Head coach Tania Hoffman's side next play second place Loughborough Lightning on Saturday, 10 April, before taking on Wasps at Wakefield's Studio 001 the following day.

Dyke is a former Dragons player and one of three Wales internationals in the Severn Stars squad along with Georgia Rowe and vice-captain Nia Jones.

The 26-year-old wing attack screamed as she fell awkwardly seven minutes into the first quarter. She was helped from the court after receiving attention to her right knee.

Wales skipper Jones spoke about the injury at half-time during televised coverage of the game.

"It's horrible. It really is horrible to see, horrible to hear and she's a really close friend of all of ours and I know she's got some friends in the opposition team as well," Jones told Sky Sports.

"There's no bigger motivation for our team than doing it for Beth, obviously we don't know the extent of her injury at this time."

Former Cardiff Metropolitan University student Dyke, from Bridgend, previously missed nine months of her career after suffering a knee injury in 2018.