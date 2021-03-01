Last updated on .From the section Netball

Netball Superleague games are being played behind closed doors at Wakefield's Studio 001

Celtic Dragons have lost five from five in Netball Superleague 2021, after going down 41-61 to Saracens Mavericks on Monday, 1 March.

The Welsh side fell behind quickly in the first quarter, trailing 19-8 at the first break.

The Dragons had the better of the second period 13-12, but lost the remaining two quarters 10-12 and 10-18.

Head coach Tania Hoffman's side are bottom of the Superleague table, one of three sides yet to record a victory.

Having already been beaten by Surrey Storm, Strathclyde Sirens, Team Bath and Leeds Rhinos, Dragons next game on Monday, 15 March is against London Pulse, who are also yet to win a game this season.