Netball Superleague 2021: Celtic Dragons beaten 61-29 by Team Bath

Laura Rudland of Celtic Dragons wins the ball against Team Bath
Celtic Dragons suffered a second defeat on the opening weekend of netball's Superleague as Team Bath overwhelmed them 61-29 in Wakefield.

League debutants Leeds Rhinos beat Dragons 65-35 as the season began on Friday.

There was no respite for Dragons against Bath, who led 31-15 at half time.

Surrey Storm earlier edged London Pulse 42-20 with Strathclyde Sirens due to face Severn Stars on Saturday evening.

