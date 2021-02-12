Last updated on .From the section Netball

All Superleague games are being played behind closed doors at two venues, including Studio 001 in Wakefield

Leeds Rhinos announced their arrival in the Netball Superleague with a 65-35 victory over Celtic Dragons in the first game of the season.

Rhinos, making their Superleague debut, dominated from the start with Jade Clarke, England Roses' most-capped player, named player of the match.

In Friday's other match, defending Superleague champions Manchester Thunder beat Strathclyde Sirens 53-36.

Thunder scored 20 goals in the final quarter having started slowly.

The Rhinos, who are affiliated with their namesakes in rugby league, were founded in 2017 and gained entry to the Superleague last year.

"We really wanted to make sure we enjoyed the process as much as we possibly could," Rhinos head coach Dan Ryan told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The win is a bonus, the margin is more of a bonus, and just the fact we created a bit of history for the club and were able to get a win, it's a pretty special day."

Clarke, 37, told Sky Sports: "We know a lot of people at home haven't been able to play netball, so it's a real privilege to be able to get out there and play.

"There were a few nerves at the start but we worked our way through it.

"We're playing against teams that have been together for years, but we're just loving the journey, loving being around each other.

"The good thing is that there's not a lot of expectation, so anything we get this year is a bonus."

The announcement of Superleague's return was made less than two weeks ago, with Covid-19 restrictions having complicated the process of getting the season under way.

Matches will be played at two venues - Studio 001 in Wakefield and the Copperbox Arena in London - with the season culminating in the Grand Final on Sunday, 27 June.

Players and staff will be tested for coronavirus on a regular basis, and will adhere to social-distancing guidelines.