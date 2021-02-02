Last updated on .From the section Netball

Manchester Thunder are the reigning Superleague champions from the 2019 season

The 2021 Netball Superleague season will get under way on 12 February with all games played behind closed doors at two venues.

The campaign will start at Studio 001 in Wakefield for the first nine weeks and move to the Copper Box Arena in London for the remaining fixtures.

The league will feature 11 teams with Leeds Rhinos joining the competition for the first time.

An extensive season-long Covid-19 testing programme will be in place.

The 2020 season was terminated in May after only three full rounds of fixtures had been played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, international netball returned to Great Britain as England secured a 3-0 series win over the Superleague All Stars in the Legends Series.

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly said: "We were delighted to bring elite netball back to the court during our recent Legends Series.

"We cannot wait to continue that momentum and give our netball family something to look forward to."