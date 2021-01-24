Last updated on .From the section Netball

England played the Superleague All Stars behind closed doors in Loughborough

England secured a 3-0 series win over the Superleague All Stars by winning the third game 55-43.

The All Stars won the second quarter - the first quarter they had won in the series - but still trailed 26-21.

The Roses then pulled away to lead 43-31 at the end of the third quarter before maintaining that advantage.

"We started much better in this game and that is something we wanted to work on," said England captain Natalie Haythornthwaite.

England coach Jess Thirlby added: "We definitely started better so really pleased with the opening quarter. I thought we asserted ourselves much better than the first two matches.

"[We were] just far too sloppy in quarter two and then a great response when we came out after half-time.

"All Stars had us in quarters two and four and we were just far too sloppy, too many errors."

The Netball Legends Series, played behind closed doors in Loughborough, has replaced England's fixtures against Jamaica, which were postponed over coronavirus concerns.

The All Stars squad features a selection of players from Superleague clubs, with Severn Stars' Liana Leota captaining the side.