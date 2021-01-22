Last updated on .From the section Netball

Helen Housby helped England pull away from the All Stars team after half-time

England sealed a series win over a Superleague All Star team with a commanding 67-44 victory.

The Roses' overcame the All Stars on Wednesday in the three-match series opener and they controlled game two.

Jess Thirlby's side increased their lead after each quarter at the David Wallace Arena in Loughborough.

They built on their 34-27 half-time advantage with Helen Housby offering consistency under the posts as the All Stars tired in the late stages.

"One of the key things that we wanted to fix from game one was our attacking play," said England head coach Thirlby.

"We really wanted to address how we started today and I thought that we were much smarter with the ball today in attack."

The Netball Legends Series, played behind closed doors in Loughborough, has replaced England's fixtures against Jamaica, which were postponed over coronavirus concerns.

The All Stars squad features a selection of players from Superleague clubs, with Severn Stars' Liana Leota captaining the side.

The third and final game of the series takes place on Sunday.