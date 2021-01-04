Last updated on .From the section Netball

England lost 70-66 against Jamaica at London's Copper Box in January 2020

England have postponed their home series with Jamaica, scheduled for late January, over coronavirus concerns.

Extended restrictions to international travel between the UK and Jamaica mean it is not possible to stage the fixtures, England Netball explained.

"We are working to confirm potential new fixtures, whilst continuing to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff," the body said.

It is hoped that the series will take place later in the year.