Last updated on .From the section Netball

Layla Guscoth (right) ruptured her Achilles during last year's World Cup

Layla Guscoth and Beth Cobden have been named in the England squad for January's Netball Legends Series against Jamaica after overcoming lengthy injuries.

Defender Guscoth ruptured her Achilles during the 2019 World Cup.

That came just two months after Cobden ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) for the second time in a year.

They have been named in a 15-strong squad for the four-match series, which takes place between 22-28 January.

"We have got an exciting team heading into this series," said head coach Jess Thirlby.

"This series provides the opportunity to continue to test existing and new combinations as well as create connections between our rising stars and the more experienced players, some returning for the first time since the World Cup in Liverpool, which I know we have been eagerly awaiting."

Serena Guthrie and Natalie Haythornthwaite will co-captain the team for the series, which marks the Roses' first home international netball competition since the coronavirus outbreak.

They will play Jamaica for the Jean Hornsby Cup, named after the first black England netball player.

England squad: Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Serena Guthrie, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Beth Cobden, Jade Clarke, Imogen Allison, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Vicki Oyesola, Layla Guscoth, Summer Artman