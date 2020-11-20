Last updated on .From the section Netball

Annika Lee-Jones has represented Australian squads at all age levels

Celtic Dragons have finalised their squad for the 2021 Superleague season with the signing of Annika Lee-Jones from Queensland-based Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Lee-Jones, 24, has played in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball league for the last four seasons and also played for West Coast Fever.

She can play as a goal-keeper and goal-shooter.

"I've signed with the Celtic Dragons to challenge myself," Lee-Jones said.

"Signing with the Dragons also provided an opportunity for me to increase my versatility and to grow as a player through the diversity of players and playing styles within the Superleague."