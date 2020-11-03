Last updated on .From the section Netball

Browne is one of the greatest Australian players to have never played at a World Cup

Leeds Rhinos, who will join netball's Superleague in 2021, have signed former Australian international Madi Browne.

The 32-year-old wing attack moves on a two-year deal from Super Netball side Collingwood Magpies.

Browne, who has 61 international caps, has won a host of honours, including Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and silver in 2018.

"It was a dream to play netball abroad and thanks to Leeds this dream gets to become reality," she said.

"The opportunity to assist in building a programme from the ground up is an honour I don't take lightly.

"I love a challenge and am looking forward to embracing and growing with them, as well as helping my team navigate through whatever comes our way."

Browne is the only player to win the Liz Ellis Diamond award twice - the highest honour in Australian netball, given annually to the best international or domestic player. She returned to the court earlier this year after a second knee reconstruction surgery.

Coach Dan Ryan said the Rhinos were "proud and humbled" to have Browne as part of the squad.

"Madi is one of the most skilful, creative and admired players in our sport," he said.

"She's so well respected worldwide, not only for her incredible on court talents and long list of achievements, but also for the resilience and determination she has shown to defy the odds throughout her career.

"Madi is going to bring incredible high-performance expertise and leadership and our athletes are so fortunate to have the opportunity to play and train alongside an athlete and person of her class and calibre."

Browne joins England centre-courter Jade Clarke, who has moved from Wasps to the new franchise.